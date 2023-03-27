Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Pixelogic - Daily Picross
Pixelogic - Daily Picross
Workout your brain with this free logic puzzle game
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Pixelogic is a fun and challenging puzzle game where you use logic to reveal a hidden picture made of colored cells. Like a mixture between sudoku and minesweeper, numeric hints are used to uncover a pixelated surprise.
Launched in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Puzzle Games
+1 by
Pixelogic - Daily Picross
Thanks.io
Ad
Automatic direct mail that delights users & customers
About this launch
Pixelogic - Daily Picross
Nonogram logic game with 5000+ puzzles and a daily puzzle
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Pixelogic - Daily Picross by
Pixelogic - Daily Picross
was hunted by
Joel Riley
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Puzzle Games
. Made by
Joel Riley
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
Pixelogic - Daily Picross
is not rated yet. This is Pixelogic - Daily Picross's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report