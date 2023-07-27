Products
Pixelied SVG Editor

Free and blazing fast online SVG editor

Revamp your vector editing process with Pixelied's online SVG editor. Skip complex software and effortlessly edit vector icons. Start from scratch or browse through our library of 500k+ SVG icons and illustrations!
Launched in
Design Tools
SaaS
Design
 by
Pixelied
About this launch
Pixelied
Pixelied SVG Editor by
was hunted by
Dawood Khan
in Design Tools, SaaS, Design. Made by
Dawood Khan
,
Quba Fatima
and
Sheheryaar Khan
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on May 23rd, 2023.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-