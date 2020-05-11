Pixelic for Figma
Collaborative workspace for Figma users.
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Christopher Chae
Maker
Pro
Hey PH! 🙋♂️ SJ, Bia, Arthur, and I have long been thinking about how current software development processes emphasize engineering over design. We knew that when design becomes an afterthought, products go obsolete and complex. So baking design-led workflow into the process is crucial to successfully shipping products. There are great tools used in an engineering-led context (Jira, Github, Confluence, etc.), but we couldn’t find comparable ones in a design-led context. So we decided to build one! We’re opening up for Figma users first 🎉 -- Join us and become one of our founding users! We’re offering 1-month free credit for the Product Hunt community during the beta period. Our pricing is simple: $12 per user, per month. Here are some cool features ready for you on Pixelic for Figma today: ☝️ One-click import to bring all your Figma files available for asynchronous collaboration ✌️ 2-way sync with Slack: if your teammate comments on Slack, it syncs w/ Pixelic. If you comment on Pixelic, it syncs w/ Slack. 💫 Frame-level version control - track chain of history and keep a system of record ✅ Turn comments into trackable tasks with 1-click and view them together on the task board. Figma paired with Pixelic empowers designers to do more things. Pixelic for Figma is a collaborative workspace for Figma users to sync Figma frames/pages, manage frame-level versions, exchange feedback, and manage design tasks in one place. We call it the “third workspace” for designers who use Figma (Figma being first, Slack being second, and Pixelic being the third). Let us know what you think! Ask any question or suggestion here! We’re excited to read your thoughts. Follow us on Twitter: @pixelic_hq Chris, Co-founder
Upvote (4)Share