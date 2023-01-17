Products
Home
→
Product
→
Pixeler
Pixeler
A pong game in a fresh pixel art version
Pixeler is a pong game in a fresh pixel art version! The game includes three modes: - Endless with power-ups - Against the computer - Two players As you play, you collect coins which you can spend on different skins or unlock new modes!
Launched in
Android
,
Games
by
Pixeler
About this launch
Pixeler
Pixeler- a pong game in a fresh pixel art version!
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Pixeler by
Pixeler
was hunted by
Miłosz Frydrych
in
Android
,
Games
. Made by
Miłosz Frydrych
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
Pixeler
is not rated yet. This is Pixeler's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#96
