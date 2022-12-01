Products
  Home
  Product
  Pixelbricks
Pixelbricks

Pixelbricks

Pixelbricks transforms Figma pixel art into real bricks

Free
Pixelbricks is a Figma plugin that allows you to transform your pixel art into bricks so you can order them via BrickLink.
Launched in Design Tools, Digital Art, Design by
Pixelbricks
About this launch
PixelbricksPixelbricks transforms your pixel art into real bricks.
0
reviews
2
followers
Pixelbricks by
was hunted by
Chris Kuhrt
in Design Tools, Digital Art, Design. Made by
Chris Kuhrt
. Featured on December 1st, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Pixelbricks's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#151