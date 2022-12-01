Products
Home
→
Product
→
Pixelbricks
Pixelbricks
Pixelbricks transforms Figma pixel art into real bricks
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Pixelbricks is a Figma plugin that allows you to transform your pixel art into bricks so you can order them via BrickLink.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Digital Art
,
Design
by
Pixelbricks
About this launch
Pixelbricks
Pixelbricks transforms your pixel art into real bricks.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Pixelbricks by
Pixelbricks
was hunted by
Chris Kuhrt
in
Design Tools
,
Digital Art
,
Design
. Made by
Chris Kuhrt
. Featured on December 1st, 2022.
Pixelbricks
is not rated yet. This is Pixelbricks's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#151
Report