Akash Jain
Maker
Hello everyone! We are super excited to share Pixel Widgets with you all. Pixel widgets help you customize your home screen and give it a retro look! Choose from existing widget designs or customize your own with 150+ color themes and fonts. Features: - Hundreds of widget designs to choose from. - Various widget configurations of Time/Date, Year in Progress. - Customize your widgets with 150+ color themes and fonts. - Simple and easy to use. Thanks!
