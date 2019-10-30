Discussion
Przemek Matylla
Maker
Thank you @chrismessina for the hunt! 🎉 This is @matylla, founder and CEO of Pixaven. After almost two years of hard work, we are excited to launch Pixaven on Product Hunt! We’d love to get some feedback and I’m here to answer any questions. Pixaven is a modern GPU-powered image processing API that enables developers to transform, filter and enhance visual content at blazing speed. All heavy processing takes place on our specialized infrastructure, built entirely from the ground up. Because we think it’s time to say goodbye to legacy solutions (like self-hosted ImageMagick), we wrote our image processing engine from scratch and deployed it to Apple Mac Pros that we host ourselves in a Tier-3 data center in Frankfurt, Germany. Our API currently offers: - Resizing and scaling (with multiple modes) - Cropping (with multiple modes) - Face detection - Watermarking - Masking - Filtering (such as blurring, color isolation and duotone effect) - Manual adjustments (such as brightness, contrast and exposure) - Automatic enhancements - External storage to AWS, GCP, Azure, IBM, DO and Rackspace cloud On top of all that, we offer an optional ‘Storage and Delivery’ addon and distribute visual content over a global 65+ Tbps content delivery network. Developers integrating Pixaven API into their apps and websites can process any of the 13 different file formats that we support, stack together as many operations as they like and instruct the API to store the resulting images in their preferred cloud object storage service. Pixaven API is also an excellent solution for apps deployed on serverless platforms (such as AWS Lambda) as it allows for great savings by offloading heavy image processing to Pixaven. Because any serverless offering is billed per time spent on code execution, speeding up image processing, which might take a couple of seconds per image with legacy solutions like ImageMagick, really is a no-brainer. We have tried to create the most complete solution for all image processing tasks and would love to hear your feedback on how we can make it better.
