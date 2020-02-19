Pivot by PathBase

Discussion
Jae Beom Bae
Maker
Pro
Hiya, ProductHunt! Jae from PathBase here. 🙋♂ I'm super excited to finally launch Pivot, a tool that helps young professionals instantly figure out their next best career move. It parses thousands of job postings to reveal the best career paths and skills you can invest in to maximize your potential, based on your current skillset. 🚀 Why build this? When going through my own career pivot, I was very frustrated with the obscurity of the "planning" phase. Not only did I spend weeks researching what career paths are out there (and required skills), but also figuring out which was the best one for me. What's even more mind-blowing is that this is where most people get stuck, before they can even get to the actual learning & development. 🤯 Watching countless people around me struggle frustrated me so much that I taught myself how to code to expand my research into a full-on tool anyone can use. The hope is to help people kickstart their career pivots without having to spend so much time reinventing the wheel on job market research. What do you think of the tool? Do you think it solves a real problem? 🤔 Can't wait to hear your thoughts! 😁
