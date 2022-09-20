Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Pitchkit - Pitch Deck
Ranked #7 for today
Pitchkit - Pitch Deck
50+ slides pitch deck free template by Premast
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The perfect Pitch deck presentation design and other business tools help you plan your business. All the slides needed to sell your idea and more, are included in this awesome +50 slide template. It's fully editable so you can customize it easily
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Business
,
Design resources
by
Pitchkit - Pitch Deck
About this launch
Pitchkit - Pitch Deck
+50 slides Pitch Deck free template by Premast
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Pitchkit - Pitch Deck by
Pitchkit - Pitch Deck
was hunted by
Samir Rashed
in
Design Tools
,
Business
,
Design resources
. Made by
Momen Elshamy
,
Pozza Magdy
and
Tasneem Ibrahim
. Featured on September 21st, 2022.
Pitchkit - Pitch Deck
is not rated yet. This is Pitchkit - Pitch Deck's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#52
Report