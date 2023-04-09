Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → PitchGPT
PitchGPT
Ranked #19 for today

PitchGPT

Generate personalized LinkedIn messages with ease

Free Options
Embed
PitchGPT is a browser extension for salespeople and recruiters to generate tailored messages within seconds. Select profile properties and boost productivity with personalized messages. First 100 messages are free - try it today & revolutionize your outreach!
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Hiring, Sales +1 by
PitchGPT
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you so much for checking out our launch. We would love to hear your feedback regarding the extension. Let us know what messages helped you convert and what goals you couldn't quite achieve. Obviously, any bug reports are more than welcome!"

PitchGPT
The makers of PitchGPT
About this launch
PitchGPT
0
reviews
16
followers
was hunted by
Rink Stiekema
in Chrome Extensions, Hiring, Sales. Made by
Rink Stiekema
,
Pooya Khoshbakht
and
Petek Tezcan
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
PitchGPT
is not rated yet. This is PitchGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#225