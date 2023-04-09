PitchGPT is a browser extension for salespeople and recruiters to generate tailored messages within seconds. Select profile properties and boost productivity with personalized messages. First 100 messages are free - try it today & revolutionize your outreach!
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thank you so much for checking out our launch. We would love to hear your feedback regarding the extension. Let us know what messages helped you convert and what goals you couldn't quite achieve.
Obviously, any bug reports are more than welcome!"