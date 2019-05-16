A game where Cards Against Humanity meets Dragons Den/Shark Tank.
PitchEasy is the first physical card game that lets you pitch over a 80 million ideas.
Real physical products and real key phrases.
Find your one in a million idea today.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Andrew GardenMaker@andrew_garden1
I recently started up my own app development studio in April with my co-founder. Fortunately, we already have a couple of clients already in our belt. Ice-breaking is a key thing for us - it helps ease the ideation stage with our clients. I created PitchEasy as a game for pitching new ideas and found that it's the perfect ice-breaker for doing kickoffs with our own clients. PitchEasy was inspired by Cards against Humanity and Dragons Den/Shark Tank. I hope PitchEasy can do the same for others.
