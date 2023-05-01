Products
PitchDeckExperts.app
PitchDeckExperts.app
Find the perfect designer for your pitch deck
This is the best way to find the perfect deck designer: - 16 pitch deck specialists, individually selected - Transparent pricing, with $ clearly indicated - Real samples of past works visible on page Of course, no sign up required & 100% free :)
Launched in
Startup Lessons
Fundraising
Design resources
by
About this launch
PitchDeckExperts.app by
was hunted by
Steph Nass
in
Startup Lessons
,
Fundraising
,
Design resources
. Made by
Steph Nass
and
Lucas Roquilly
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is PitchDeckExperts.app's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
