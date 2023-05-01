Products
PitchDeckExperts.app

PitchDeckExperts.app

Find the perfect designer for your pitch deck

Free
Embed
This is the best way to find the perfect deck designer: - 16 pitch deck specialists, individually selected - Transparent pricing, with $ clearly indicated - Real samples of past works visible on page Of course, no sign up required & 100% free :)
Launched in
Startup Lessons
Fundraising
Design resources
 by
About this launch
PitchDeckExperts.app by
was hunted by
Steph Nass
in Startup Lessons, Fundraising, Design resources. Made by
Steph Nass
and
Lucas Roquilly
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is PitchDeckExperts.app's first launch.
