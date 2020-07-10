Pitchdeck for Figma

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Adam Brock
Maker
Hi everyone! I'm Adam from Figmatic 👋 More designers are using Figma to collaboratively create presentations, which is awesome. However, using Figma for presentations still lacks some of the familiar interface and features expected from Keynote, PowerPoint or Google Slides. More importantly, none of those other apps allow you to use Nicolas Cage as your laser pointer cursor 😬 — Pitchdeck was built to start solving these problems and more. You will have all the familiar tools you need to make a great presentation from a web browser — speaker notes, timer, laser pointer, and slide navigation (which can be controlled from your phone). There's also the option to export your presentation from Figma to a file that can be opened in Keynote, PowerPoint or Google Slides. Thank you, as always, for checking it out! 😊
UpvoteShare