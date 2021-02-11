discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Lucy Guo
Maker
Backend Capital. Prev founded Scale AI
Hey everyone! Thanks for checking out Pitch a Date. This is Apply to Date 2.0. I'm desperately single and have wanted to do crowdsourced matchmaking with prizes for years. I pitched the idea to @aurochsandroses and we hacked this out over the weekend. I'm tired of swiping. I think matchmakers are awesome, but the internet has larger network effects than any one person. And I'm tired of being shallow. Pitch a Date lets people ask custom questions so they can understand if that person is a good match off the bat. And it lets suitors get creative with *actual* date ideas. The most creative, fun people win. Dinner/drinks are awesome, but how about skydiving? Stop wasting time on boring conversations on Tinder/Bumble/Raya/Hinge/*insert every other dating app*. Start receiving actual applications. And if it's not a match, share with friends to win prizes. I'm personally offering $1M to my matchmaker if I get married. Or you can have my SF 1.5/2 bedroom condo if you don't want cash. :) We'll be doing live streaming of dates/application reviews/etc. soon, so stay tuned.
Share
Happy early Valentine's Day, everyone <3 A dating app catering towards those seriously looking to settle should emphasize more than just looks. We built a platform to showcase all aspects of your personality -- from accomplishments to creativity to what your friends have to say about you! I've been in the matchmaking business for awhile now. It's opaque and costly for clients. But don't we all know some gems looking to find a life partner? And most importantly, we all want in on the action. Who doesn't want to watch Lucy livestream herself going through pitches? Don't you ever wonder how others select whom to date? (Spoiler: your heuristics are probably wrong.) Stay tuned and fetch some popcorn.
How do you decide how much of a bounty to offer for finding the love of your life?
@davefontenot Whatever you want - I personally think $1M is very reasonable if not low
@davefontenot @lucy_guo we need a GoFundMe like system so us plebes can raise a competitive matchmaking round
@javier_sanchez_mejorada1 I think this would be perfect for you!
@javier_sanchez_mejorada1 @james_afino Come apply to be featured!
That is a super cool idea, man!! love the "let friends write your profile" part!! also looks promising. all the best!
@jaga_deep Thanks!! We figure friends bragging is a little classier haha
I like the idea of crowdsourced matchmaking. Be interesting if there was a way to connect via Facebook to see if there are any mutual connects....or previous ppl that the "singles" have dated.
@gabe__perez We’ll add features in the future, along with showing testimonials from mutuals :)
Lucy, only you could pull this off! 😎
This is outrageous - but in the absolute best way possible! Love this concept 👏
@nathansvirsky Haha thanks for the support! Bringing matchmaking to the masses :)
Comes handy for my valentines day 😜
@officialexaking Exactly :P
Super helpful! Recommending this to my friends.