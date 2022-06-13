Products
Home
Product
pippl
pippl
Employer feedback directly to your profile
Everyone deserves feedback! pippl is a review platform where you can request a review from your ex-employer, create a profile and represent your feedback-verified profile online or via our beautiful CVs.
Hiring
Tech
Human Resources
pippl
pippl by
pippl
Sergey Karakhanyan
Hiring
Tech
Human Resources
Edgar Nikoghosyan
Ashot Grigoryan
Varsik Harutyunyan
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
pippl
is not rated yet. This is pippl's first launch.
Upvotes
77
Comments
32
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#14
