Home
→
Product
→
PiPHero
PiPHero
The macOS menu bar app to picture-in-picture any window
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
PiPHero works across all apps and you can picture-in-picture any window freeing the rest of your screen for other tasks.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
by
PiPHero
About this launch
PiPHero
The macOS menu bar app to picture-in-picture any window
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
PiPHero by
PiPHero
was hunted by
André Ruffert
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
André Ruffert
. Featured on May 24th, 2023.
PiPHero
is not rated yet. This is PiPHero's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
