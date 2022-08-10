Products
Pinxo 3D
Ranked #7 for today
Pinxo 3D
Collection of 150+ 3D stunning object shapes
We bring you the best 3d shapes objects for your websites, apps, and social media designs. With a simple click, you can use it in any project. With our 100+ objects, we are sure you will find what you are looking for.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
3D Modeling
,
Design resources
by
Pinxo 3D
About this launch
Pinxo 3D
Collection of 150+ 3D Stunning Object Shapes
1
review
41
followers
Follow for updates
Pinxo 3D by
Pinxo 3D
was hunted by
Herdetya Priambodo
in
Design Tools
,
3D Modeling
,
Design resources
. Made by
Herdetya Priambodo
,
Plainthing Studio
,
Ahmad Sulaiman
,
makruf alhafiz
and
Ahmad Rizal Priambodo
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Pinxo 3D
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Pinxo 3D's first launch.
Upvotes 39
39
Comments 9
9
Day rank #7
#7
Week rank #58
#58
