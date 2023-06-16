Get app
Save people to Notion table with one click
Pintable is a Chrome extension that lets you save Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram & TikTok profiles to your Notion table with one click. It automatically fills out all the contact details and stats.
Chrome Extensions
CRM
Notion
Pintable
About this launch
Pintable
Save people to Notion with one click
Pintable
Pintable
Michael Seibel
Chrome Extensions
CRM
Notion
Miha Mlakar
Mourad
Featured on June 17th, 2023.
Pintable
This is Pintable's first launch.
