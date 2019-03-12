The Onewheel ride experience distilled into a smaller package for your every-day journeys and adventures.
Hunter
Kristofer™Hunter@kristofertm · #6 Product Hunter. E-Skateboard fanatic
Am obsessed with electric skateboards, and the OneWheel is always a tempting purchase b/c of the size of the wheel and the ability to go off-road and ride on lumpier terrain. The price of OneWheel is a bit high though...$1800. So coming out with Pint priced at $950 is a great move to convert those like me into buyers.
