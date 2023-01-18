Products
Home
→
Product
→
Pinpoint
Pinpoint
See your Twitter friends and followers nearby on a map
Stay up to date with people. See who's in town for meetups, catchups, and hangouts. Say you are going on a trip to Atlanta. Let's see who is in Atlanta and organize a meetup!
Launched in
Twitter
,
Travel
,
Meetings
by
Pinpoint
About this launch
Pinpoint
See your Twitter friends and followers nearby on a map.
Pinpoint by
Pinpoint
was hunted by
Aidan Pratt
in
Twitter
,
Travel
,
Meetings
. Made by
Aidan Pratt
,
Teddy Feldmann
and
Gregory Elias
. Featured on January 19th, 2023.
Pinpoint
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Pinpoint's first launch.
