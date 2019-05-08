Ask
Pingy
Pingy
Check your site status from your menubar
Mac
Productivity
Featured
20 minutes ago
✅Get notification on desktop when site is
down
✅Get notification when site is
up
✅See site status
in your menubar
Jeroen De Prest
@jeroendeprest
· Full stack blockchain developer
Can this also check the https status. e.g.: If there would be a certificate problem to get a notification that the cert is broken
12 minutes ago