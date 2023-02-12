Products
Pingvin Share
Pingvin Share
A self-hosted file sharing platform
A self-hosted file sharing platform that combines lightness and beauty, perfect for seamless and efficient file sharing. With Pingvin Share you own your files that you share.
Open Source
Storage
GitHub
Pingvin Share
Pingvin Share
A self-hosted file sharing platform.
Pingvin Share
Elias Schneider
Open Source
Storage
GitHub
Elias Schneider
. Featured on February 12th, 2023.
Pingvin Share
is not rated yet. This is Pingvin Share's first launch.
