Pingum is a new tool that helps individuals and teams gain visibility into what is going on in their business and have confidence the right people are notified.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Andrew SeversonMakerPro@andrewpingum · Co-founder at Pingum
Hello Hunters! @brian_pingum and I created Pingum so individuals and teams can have a simple tool to create, react, and track the events that matter most to their organization. We believe that businesses waste time and resources managing these alerts and notifications on their own. We just released Pingum and are looking for early users. We would appreciate any feedback you can provide! Happy hunting.
Upvote Share·