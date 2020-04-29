Discussion
Joway Wang
Maker
👋 Hello Product Hunters! We are excited to launch PingPal. PingPal is not only a common habit tracker. It’s where a group of friends support each other and even make good changes happen together. Sure, PingPal can help you start customized habits, be reminded to complete the tasks, and track your habits easily… But what’s more? With PingPal you will be able to: · Share your everyday progress with friends. · Spread motivation to friends by cute emojis. · Get notified when your friends complete their habit tasks. FREE download for now! 📖 Story I had suffered from alcoholism in the past and had tried a lot of habit track apps to help me quit drinking, but none of them worked particularly well. Last year, one of my best friends Bob told me he was also considering quitting drinking and invited me to join him quitting together. I gladly accepted it. For the next few months, we sent Y/N through WhatsApp every night to tell each other whether we stayed away from alcohol success that day, "Y" for “drinking” and "N" for the opposite. Many times I almost drink again, this "peer pressure" makes me give up. This experience made me realize that peer pressure may be a strong power for us to stick habits. So I wanted to incorporate this inspiration into the traditional habit tracker app, that ’s why I made PingPal. 💡 Future features · Support habit notes · Dark mode · …… PS: Fellow hunters on Android, PingPal is not available on Android now. But if there are a lot of users like our products, we will also start to develop the Android version. Your feedback and thoughts highly appreciated! Thank you PH!
A happy user here. I’ve been using PingPal since their launch and I have to say I love this idea of habit tracking with friends. I’ve been successfully sticked a 60+days streak of learning German and lots more interesting habits with couple of my friends, which is really fun. Thank you for making this little fun app and keep on the good works guys!
@xjconlimii Thanks!!! Hope you and your friends can build lots of habits in PingPal!
