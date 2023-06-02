Products
Ping Path

Ping Path

See without sight - a copilot for the visually impaired

Guide through indoor spaces with Ping Path. Hear audio tied to paths leading to objects. Caption and question your environment, like finding items in the fridge or asking if bananas are ripe
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Augmented Reality
Diversity & Inclusion
 by
Ping Path
About this launch
Ping Path
Ping PathNext level navigation for the blind
Ping Path by
Ping Path
was hunted by
Andreas Ink
in Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Diversity & Inclusion. Made by
Andreas Ink
. Featured on June 4th, 2023.
Ping Path
is not rated yet. This is Ping Path's first launch.
