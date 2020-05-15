Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Calvin Alexander
Maker
Hey ProductHunt! Thank you for checking this out. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, I have found my internet connection very unstable and it started being a nuisance to my work and gaming life. This led me to open Command Prompt all the time doing something like ping -t google.com to see how my connection currently doing. And I tried some ping test site but none of them had a real-time graph or custom servers or can work over a predefined set of time, so I decided to made this! I've been working on this for over a week now. It's not perfect but very usable for now. You can now monitor your latency, in style 😎. Some of the code is on GitHub, the rest will be open-sourced soon (Currently tidying up the code) I hope you find it useful. Thanks again!
Upvote (1)Share