Home
→
Product
→
Pines
Pines
A beautiful UI library for Alpine and Tailwind
Free
Pines is a library of animations, sliders, tooltips, accordions, modals, and more! It's a set of UI elements that can be copy and pasted into any Alpine and Tailwind projects.
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
by
Pines
About this launch
Pines
A beautiful UI library for Alpine and Tailwind
Pines by
Pines
was hunted by
Tony Lea
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Tony Lea
and
Bobby Iliev 🌳🌲
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
Pines
is not rated yet. This is Pines's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report