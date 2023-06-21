Products
Pines

A beautiful UI library for Alpine and Tailwind

Pines is a library of animations, sliders, tooltips, accordions, modals, and more! It's a set of UI elements that can be copy and pasted into any Alpine and Tailwind projects.
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Pines
About this launch
PinesA beautiful UI library for Alpine and Tailwind
Pines by
Pines
was hunted by
Tony Lea
in Design Tools, Developer Tools. Made by
Tony Lea
and
Bobby Iliev 🌳🌲
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
Pines
is not rated yet. This is Pines's first launch.
