This is the latest launch from Pinecone
See Pinecone’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Pinecone Serverless
Pinecone Serverless
Build remarkable AI applications
A completely reinvented vector database that lets you easily build fast and accurate GenAI applications at up to 50x lower cost.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Pinecone
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Pinecone
Long-term Memory for AI
1
review
28
followers
Pinecone Serverless by
Pinecone
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
Pinecone
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 22nd, 2023.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
