Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Pineapple
See Pineapple’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Pineapple 2.0
Pineapple 2.0
The professional network for the next generation
Visit
Upvote 25
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Pineapple is the professional network for the next generation of professionals. On Pineapple networking is fun, not forced – today we're introducing a whole new app and some exciting new features.
Launched in
Tech
,
Business
,
Social Networking
by
Pineapple
Calixa Automation Platform
Ad
Turn your signups into revenue
About this launch
Pineapple
The Professional Network for Gen Z
1
review
66
followers
Follow for updates
Pineapple 2.0 by
Pineapple
was hunted by
David Diamond
in
Tech
,
Business
,
Social Networking
. Made by
David Diamond
,
Darragh King
,
Caoife Davis
,
Oliver Cruise
,
Josip Markovic
and
Karyme Perez
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
Pineapple
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on June 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
25
Comments
2
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#117
Report