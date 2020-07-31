Discussion
David Cruz
Maker
Hello everyone!! I am very very excited to share Pineapple 🍍 with all of you. It's been an unimaginable amount of days and nights (Until 4-6am) working on this, and I'm really proud of what we have today, but even more excited for what's to come. This is just V1.0, and I will make sure it just gets better and better from here. I'll keep it short: I've always dreamed about giving other people the power to create opportunities. Before working on Pineapple, I founded a company (Vhista) that helps blind people all around the world, for free! But I wanted to create something new. With Pineapple, I want to democratize app development. NoCode movement is getting a lot of attention, and Pineapple is just one of all the awesome tools out there. My dream is that we grow to the point in which Pineapple can be provided to public schools around the world, investing in tablets, and technology that students can run Pineapple on, and create the next big tech company! I didn't want to make this any longer than it should be, so I didn't go into the technical side of Pineapple, but feel free to ask me! :)
