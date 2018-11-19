The web is full of great stuff to read, watch, and listen to, and Pine helps you find and follow it all. Pine is a Feed Reader, but it's also much more.
- Follow the news you trust, right from the source.
- Post to your own site.
- Save posts as favorites
- Discover new sites and help others do the same.
- Use Pine from anywhere.
brian schraderMaker@sonicrocketman · software developer, blogger
Pine.blog creator Brian here! Pine.blog is a new kind of feed reader that makes the web itself a social network with the ability to post to your own site. Pine.blog gives you a clean, twitter-like feed of posts from sites and people you follow, allows you to comment back to those sites on your own blog, and makes discovering new stuff to follow easier than ever with its built-in site search directory where users can recommend sites to other Pine.blog users! With Pine.blog you can follow almost anything on the web: - Blogs - News sites - Scientific Journals - Mastodon users - YouTube channels - and so more Pine.blog is sustainably priced in a way that allows me to keep working on it and making it better for years to come! I'd love to hear what you think of Pine.blog and of course your support is always appreciated. Let's make writing on the web open again!
