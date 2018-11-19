Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Pine.blog

Pine.blog

The social combo of an RSS feed reader and blogging app

The web is full of great stuff to read, watch, and listen to, and Pine helps you find and follow it all. Pine is a Feed Reader, but it's also much more.

- Follow the news you trust, right from the source.

- Post to your own site.

- Save posts as favorites

- Discover new sites and help others do the same.

- Use Pine from anywhere.

Around the web
RSS Circus | Pine: a new online RSS reader, "river of news" style... and microblog clientPine is an RSS reader, but it's also much more. Built for microblogs and photoblogs, Pine will feel like home no matter whether you're coming from a site like Twitter or Instagram. Pine has lots of amazing features, and the only way to get them is by becoming a premium Pine member.
RSS CircusRSS Circus Curation

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
brian schrader
brian schrader
Makers
brian schrader
brian schrader
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
brian schrader
brian schraderMaker@sonicrocketman · software developer, blogger
Pine.blog creator Brian here! Pine.blog is a new kind of feed reader that makes the web itself a social network with the ability to post to your own site. Pine.blog gives you a clean, twitter-like feed of posts from sites and people you follow, allows you to comment back to those sites on your own blog, and makes discovering new stuff to follow easier than ever with its built-in site search directory where users can recommend sites to other Pine.blog users! With Pine.blog you can follow almost anything on the web: - Blogs - News sites - Scientific Journals - Mastodon users - YouTube channels - and so more Pine.blog is sustainably priced in a way that allows me to keep working on it and making it better for years to come! I'd love to hear what you think of Pine.blog and of course your support is always appreciated. Let's make writing on the web open again!
Upvote ·