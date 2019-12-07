Discussion
Hello, Everyone 👋 My name is Henrikas and I'm the maker of Pine. Today I'm incredibly excited to announce the launch of version 1! Pine is designed to help you organize all of your digital content in a single place which you can reach from anywhere with just a browser. With Pine you can: ✅ Keep track of Todos, sort them into groups and visualize them in a timeline. Share your Todo Lists via a link to let others know how you're doing. 🏃♂️ Track Habits and measure your performance over time. 📝 Write notes, share them via a public link. 🔗 Keep bookmarks right next to the other stuff. And most importantly - you can do all of this in within a single app, and sort everything using a simple tag system. Pine is your own personal Journal, Knowledge Base, Project Manager or whatever else you decide to turn it into. I'm making Pine in my spare time with the sole intention of making it as pleasing as possible to everyone who uses it. Your feedback is the best thing I could ask for!
