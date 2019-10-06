Discussion
Adam Liu
Maker
I simply love podcasts. They are fun, informative, entertaining. But they are long. Short clips of certain podcast episodes are hard to find, and they normally exist as separated videos on YouTube, which makes it hard to listen to on the go, and the clips are not linked to the original episode, so I can't continue listening when the clip is over. That's why I created PinCast, anybody can create clips, and all clips are linked to the original episode, all plays are contributed to the podcaster, as well as the clip creator. I hope this can bring value to podcast listeners, and hope you enjoy it as much as I do. P.S. This is the initial launch, there are more features coming. Any advice/suggestion is appreciated. 😃
