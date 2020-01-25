Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Oleh
Maker
Hi 👋 Oleh, the creator of Pinc is here. Pinc is an anonymous passwords organizer for iOS. Designed for storing short passwords and pin codes. A password is hidden behind a unique pattern in a matrix. The pattern is chosen by a user and is the only thing to remember. I take privacy very seriously. That's why the app is absolutely anonymous, no sign up needed. Passwords are securely stored on a device and, if enabled, in a private iCloud container. The user’s data is not exposed to any third-party storage or server. This makes Pinc as secure as any other Apple’s application. The app is designed to be the most convenient in its kind. Very simple to use, reliable, safe and private. It’s free to install and offers limited functionality until the Pro version is purchased. My special offer for PH community is a 66% discount for the Pro version - just $0.99, only today. I knew I would launch on PH since the moment I started working on this idea. Now I'm super excited to share it with you, and I'm looking forward to hearing your feedback! 🙏 Cheers 🍻
