From the team that brought you Pilot bookkeeping (bookkeeping for startups, powered by humans and software) comes Pilot Tax. High-quality tax prep from a company that understands what startups need, because they are one.
Announcing $40M in Series B funding and Pilot TaxWe're excited to announce that Pilot has raised $40 million in Series B funding, led by Index Ventures and joined by Stripe. We're also thrilled to announce the public launch of Pilot Tax, our new corporate tax preparation service.
Pilot's Human/Tech Combo Takes On SMB Frictions | PYMNTS.comMultinational conglomerates, mom-and-pops, sole traders - businesses of all sizes across all industries must manage the books. More often than not, accounting and bookkeeping are seen as necessary evils that can take valuable time away from more strategic initiatives within the enterprise. The FinTech community has taken notice.
Stripe Backs $40 Million Investment in A.I. Accounting Startup PilotPilot announced it had raised a $40 million Series B funding round led by Index Ventures, and supported by online payments giant Stripe.
When Pilot first launched their bookkeeping service on Product Hunt, the most common feedback was “Sounds great, but can you please also do my company’s tax prep?” Seems like the team at Pilot was paying attention because they’re back today with Pilot Tax: a tax prep offering targeted specifically at startups.
Hello again Product Hunt 👋 , Great to be here again—thanks @gillianim for hunting us! Pilot does bookkeeping for startups 📚 📈 . Riveting, right? 😴 Despite being boring, it’s incredibly important that your books are right, which is why we started Pilot: a bookkeeping service powered by our expert team of bookkeepers, who use a bunch of software we’ve written to automate the most tedious, error-prone parts of the work. We launched Pilot on PH in Dec 2017 to great fanfare—thanks for your support! 🎉 One of the questions we consistently got, though, was: “Taxes ⚰️. Can you help?” The answer used to be “Sorry, no, we only do bookkeeping”… until now! 📅 We’re excited to launch Pilot Tax: a service where we take care of your federal, state, and other misc. tax filings ⚖️, in the same high-quality way you’ve come to expect from our bookkeeping service. (No more annoying handoff calls, since we take care of it all under one roof.) We’d love to get your feedback. We’ll be around all day answering questions, so feel free to comment here or email me directly at waseem@pilot.com
