Gillian Morris · CEO, Hitlist
When Pilot first launched their bookkeeping service on Product Hunt, the most common feedback was “Sounds great, but can you please also do my company’s tax prep?” Seems like the team at Pilot was paying attention because they’re back today with Pilot Tax: a tax prep offering targeted specifically at startups.
Waseem Daher · CEO at Pilot.com
Hello again Product Hunt 👋 , Great to be here again—thanks @gillianim for hunting us! Pilot does bookkeeping for startups 📚 📈 . Riveting, right? 😴 Despite being boring, it’s incredibly important that your books are right, which is why we started Pilot: a bookkeeping service powered by our expert team of bookkeepers, who use a bunch of software we’ve written to automate the most tedious, error-prone parts of the work. We launched Pilot on PH in Dec 2017 to great fanfare—thanks for your support! 🎉 One of the questions we consistently got, though, was: “Taxes ⚰️. Can you help?” The answer used to be “Sorry, no, we only do bookkeeping”… until now! 📅 We’re excited to launch Pilot Tax: a service where we take care of your federal, state, and other misc. tax filings ⚖️, in the same high-quality way you’ve come to expect from our bookkeeping service. (No more annoying handoff calls, since we take care of it all under one roof.) We’d love to get your feedback. We’ll be around all day answering questions, so feel free to comment here or email me directly at waseem@pilot.com
