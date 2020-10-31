discussion
Marta Suslo
Maker
Hello Product Hunt makers! We know that staying on task is not as easy as could look like, that is why we created an easy but multi-use app to simplify your life and time-management. Key features: - Fully customizable splits: set your own Pomodoro and break length or name - Notification at the end of the split: never miss when it's time for a quick break :) - Multiple colors for splits: choose any for easier navigation between split - Simple look in the menu bar: uses sequences to show the remaining time Check it out and - if you have any questions or suggestions - please let us know!
