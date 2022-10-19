Products
Pills Remind Me
Pills Remind Me
Stop missing your pills, daily medicine reminder phone calls
1 FREE MONTH
•
Free Options
Forgetting pills can be dangerous.
Keep track of your medication and improve your health.
Get a reminder for every medicine you take every day as a Phone Call, on WhatsApp, Email or SMS. No APP is needed.
Peace of mind, never miss a medicine again.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Health
,
Health news
by
Pills Remind Me
About this launch
Pills Remind Me
Stop missing your pills! Daily medicine reminder phone calls
Pills Remind Me by
Pills Remind Me
was hunted by
Santi Barbat
in
Health & Fitness
,
Health
,
Health news
. Made by
Santi Barbat
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Pills Remind Me
is not rated yet. This is Pills Remind Me's first launch.
Upvotes 3
3
Comments 1
1
Day rank #34
#34
Week rank
#131
