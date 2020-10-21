discussion
Michael Bloch
MakerFounder & CEO at Pillar
Hey Hunters 👋 Meet Pillar! Our team is working to transform one of the most foundational parts of life – how people take care of their families. Over 50M Americans take care of an older loved one. These people - daughters, sons, wives, husbands, grandchildren, and more - take on a wide range of responsibilities like scheduling doctors appointments and making medical decisions to managing household finances and organizing legal affairs. They all want to support their aging loved ones, but they often feel overwhelmed balancing these responsibilities against the needs of their own children, partners, and jobs. I've been there myself. In 2017, my mom was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. I experienced the difficulties so many others face first-hand. What medications was she taking? What's the login for her bank account? Was her life insurance up to date? It was difficult to know what I needed to do and to balance this change with everything else in life. Thankfully, my mom is doing better, but I still grapple with these issues on a regular basis. Our team built Pillar for ourselves and the millions of other families that struggle with this daily. Pillar helps families better protect and care for their loved ones through our suite of tools that make family life easier to manage. With Pillar, you can: 🗂️ Organize all your family's most important info in one place 🤝 Securely collaborate with trusted family members 🗺️ Get step-by-step guidance on what to do 🔒 Prevent common scams & financial elder abuse If you or a loved one wants to bring your family closer together and make family life easier to manage, visit us at https://www.pillarlife.com
