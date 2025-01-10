Subscribe
Home
Product
Pile Commander
Pile Commander
Open-source file manager for creative people
A cross-platform desktop app for Linux, Mac and Windows that stores your ideas in local files
Free
About this launch
Pile Commander
Open-source file manager for creative people
70
2
-
-
Pile Commander by
Pile Commander
was hunted by
Alexander Matyukh
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
Alexander Matyukh
. Featured on January 11th, 2025.
Pile Commander
is not rated yet. This is Pile Commander's first launch.