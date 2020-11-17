Piktostory Beta

discussion
Ai Ching Goh
MakerCo founder, Piktochart
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Ching, CEO and Co-founder of Piktostory. Almost a year and a half in the works, we are excited to share the beta version of our video storytelling product with you. In the recent months, many of us started creating more video content. Webinars, workshops, virtual conferences, video Q&As, vlogs, product announcements, and more. We all became video makers in a way. But the editing of the videos didn’t get much easier. It still feels like a complicated and time-consuming task. That’s why we built Piktostory. A video editing solution as easy as taking notes. Created for content repurposing. Allowing you to quickly turn one video into multiple content pieces ready to be shared on social media. In this beta, you’ll get to experience the power of document-like video editing, but this really is just the beginning. Our vision is to make video editing and video content repurposing accessible to everyone. We are proudly bootstrapped and we would love to hear what you think! To check it out, try www.piktostory.com. PS: Hurry up! We’re only opening beta for the first 1,000 users that sign up. When this list is complete, we’re closing the invites. The reason is because we really want to engage with our users. Share with us how you would like to see Piktostory develop in the future!
An easy to use tool for slicing and dicing long videos into small and quick to upload content for distribution! Thanks for creating this Piktochart team!
Quick and easy to use, plus it's smart! Love the subtitling feature, makes it so easy to get videos out.
This looks really solid, congrats. I'm asking my team to try this as we have created a lot of video content lately but didn't invest enough into multi channel distribution.
@mickgriffin Hey Mick that sounds like an exciting use case. Let me know if you have any feedback, we're having this beta in order to learn more about what people would like to achieve. You can reach me at: armin[at]piktochart.com or here in the thread :)
Congrats on the launch! I loved the tool -- how are you planning to differentiate?
Thanks for love @aazar_ali_shad ! We are aware that there are a lot of video editing tools out there. Many focus on professional marketing videos and thus are more complex to use. There are also newer solutions using video transcribing technology (like we do) that are good for editing podcasts. Piktostory was explicitly made with video content repurposing in mind. Over one year, the Piktostory team led by @elvin_lkh, has spoken with hundreds of marketers and agencies. We learned that most use a combination of a minimum 2-3 tools to snip their videos into smaller clips and to share them on social media. We wanted to build a simple solution for them. That would allow them to: a) Easily transcribe any video recording b) Edit videos in the same way as they would edit a text document c) Repurpose existing video content, sitting on their Drive or Zoom, by clipping it into shorter videos and sharing it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn Ultimately, it is what makes Piktostory a unique product.
@aazar_ali_shad Hi Aazar thanks a lot, we're very excited too 🌈 How we're looking to differentiate 👇 📝 Text Based Editing Just like Sketch redefined designing for screens we believe that video editing is due the same. For videos that mostly contain speech we've been scrubbing timelines and finding the right in and out points for so long. By allowing you to edit video just like editing a document you get result much faster while knowing how to use it intuitively. ♻️ Repurposing Our goal is to maximise quality content while minimising the amount of time you spend creating. One great way to start is to use existing recorded footage like webinars. Companies often don't realise the value they are giving away to a limited audience. Taking the best bits and putting it out on social will bring even more people to your next live event and help you figure out what topics you should focus on. We have many more features to come in this area ✌️ 💬 Subtitles & Templates We merged the experience of formatting subtitles and cutting/editing into one text based interface. Each line represents a subtitle in the video. Currently we also have the option to use a dark or light theme, but the plan is to have lots of templates and customization options to brand your videos. All in all we're at the start of the journey but we believe that text based video editing (or as we like to call it 'conversational editing') is the next big leap in content creation. With powerful ML and AI technologies on the rise there we can achieve a 10X improvement in the creation process.