  1. Home
  2.  → Pikaso Bot

Pikaso Bot

Mention me on Twitter and get a screenshot back

This is a Twitter bot that can screenshot any tweet for you.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Soheil
Soheil
Maker
Hey there! I launched Pikaso (a tool for taking Twitter screenshots) in February and it was very well received here in Product Hunt. In order to make it easier to use, I decided to create a Twitter bot for it. To use this bot: 1. Follow @pikaso_me on Twitter. 2. Reply to the tweet that you want to screenshot and mention it with the text "screenshot this". That's it. You'll receive your screenshot in a few seconds.
UpvoteShare