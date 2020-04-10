Pikaso Bot

Discussion
Soheil
Maker
Hey there! I launched Pikaso (a tool for taking Twitter screenshots) in February and it was very well received here in Product Hunt. In order to make it easier to use, I decided to create a Twitter bot for it. To use this bot: 1. Follow @pikaso_me on Twitter. 2. Reply to the tweet that you want to screenshot and mention it with the text "screenshot this". That's it. You'll receive your screenshot in a few seconds.
