Discussion
Soheil
Maker
Hey! I created this tool for people who like to share their tweets on Instagram. It's much easier than manually taking screenshots and cropping them. And the generated image looks much more professional. I did most of the the coding last week at the airport and on the plane while traveling from Bali to Singapore and back 😁 Happy to hear your feedback and answer your questions.
Which feature should I add next?
API access
Themes and custom fonts and colors
iOS/Android apps
@soheilpro Instagram story format
@soheilpro supporting tweet threads
@nasser_hassani Thanks. Will add that very soon.