This is a launch from Pika
See 3 previous launches
Pikadditions
Bring your videos to life with images
Pika's new Pikadditions feature seamlessly integrates any image into your videos. Upload, add a prompt, and AI handles blending, sizing, and movement for unique, eye-catching videos.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Video Art
•
Video
About this launch
Pika
Idea-to-video platform that brings your creativity to motion
4.82 out of 5.0
Pikadditions by
Pika
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video Art
,
Video
. Made by
Chenlin Meng
and
Demi Guo
. Featured on February 10th, 2025.
Pika
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on November 28th, 2023.