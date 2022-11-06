Products
Home
→
Product
→
Pigro
Ranked #10 for today
Pigro
Imagine the most effective knowledge base you’ll ever have
Pigro allows you to measure the quality of your knowledge base, tracking and identifying issues in content effectiveness. Boost your workforce productivity by improving your support content and search experience across all your internal tools.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Search
by
Pigro
About this launch
Pigro
Imagine the most effective knowledge base you’ll ever have.
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Pigro by
Pigro
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Search
. Made by
Nick Magnanini
and
Nicola Abbasciano
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
Pigro
is not rated yet. This is Pigro's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#9
