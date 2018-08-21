Pigeon Mail is a service where you can send a message stuck to a pigeon
Sabba KeynejadMaker@sab8a · Developer / Designer
Hi Product Hunt. A few months back, I was trying to get a meeting with someone to arrange a possible demo for my startup www.veed.io. After a few emails, I did not get a response. So I decided to send them a pigeon in the mail. Once they person received the pigeon, I had the meeting arranged the next day. I share the experience with Reddit and a few people really wanted my pigeon mail as a service. So here we are! Now, from the comfort of your own home, you can send a pigeon with a message attached to whoever you want. Happy flying!
Julie DelanoyHiring@syswarren · Design at Product Hunt
@sab8a OMG 😂
Sabba KeynejadMaker@sab8a · Developer / Designer
I am excited to say we have made our first sale! Our first pigeon will take flight tomorrow at 9am
Ben@harowitzblack · To ze Americas!
Insane!😂
