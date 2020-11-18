discussion
Ranvijay Singh
MakerYour Product & Growth Partner
Thanks @kevin for hunting Pigeon. Hi Everyone 👋! I hope you feel the same as I do when it comes to scheduling a meeting with prospects. If you do it right away it's OK else you may completely miss it and the whole presentation or sales call will take a different turn tomorrow. While having a chat with prospects in LinkedIn we often agree to meet on a call to discuss further about the proposition in detail. So I ask them for their convenient date & time and email address to schedule a meeting either on Google Meet or Zoom. Although LinkedIn has its default "create a meeting" option in chat but for me it looks like adding one more another step to book a meeting and sharing it with the prospect. You create a meeting in LinkedIn via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Blue Jeans. It creates a meeting link with a message and adds it to text box in your chat. You hit enter and the prospect with whom you are having a chat will receive a link for the scheduled meeting. No event entry to calendar that means no notification, no reminders. Consequently at the day of the call, both needs to check the meeting link (if both could recall it) in LinkedIn message and join the call. Higher chances of missing it, don't you think so. Pigeon has been built with a single motto- right mouse click to book a video meet. A Google chrome extension that allows users to book video meetings on Google Meet & Zoom directly from LinkedIn chat. 👉 Books video meeting in 15 seconds. 👉 Notifies you & your guests prior to the schedule. 👉 Adds guests automatically from the chat room 👉 Allows you to add guests manually 👉 Dashboard view for your meetings & Guests. 👉 Export your guests to schedule follow-up sequences. Get Started for free 👇 Step 1: Sign up with Pigeon here https://joinpigeon.com Step 2: Install it's Chrome Extension- https://chrome.google.com/websto... Step 3: Go to LinkedIn chat Step 4: Right mouse click on the words like "call", "meeting", "Zoom" or even email addresses in chat. Pigeon invite is there in context menu. Start booking meetings in seconds. 🚀 I would love to get your feedback and suggestions on it. If you book a meeting via Pigeon and help me with your feedback, I will be happy to enable your account to book unlimited meetings from Pigeon for a month. As of now free accounts can only schedule 10 meetings a month. Eagerly waiting for your inputs. Thanks
There was time when Pigeon 🐦 were used to send invites and letters physically. But now as we have move forward in technology we realised time plays an important role if it is saved for people. Similarly Pigeon 🐦 will book your virtual meetings within seconds directly from LinkedIn chats and How it is different ? It will work for Outbound prospecting for all of you. Would request you to use and review our friend as he is ready to help you all by providing some great services virtually. Download Now ..!! Thanks @kevin for the hunt. And grateful for a the users :)
