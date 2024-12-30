Launches
Pie Menu
One shortcut to control all your Mac apps with a radial menu
Pie Menu introduces a revolutionary way to save time across all your Mac apps. Just use one shortcut to open a customizable radial menu around your cursor, tailored for each app you use.
Free Options
Productivity
User Experience
Apple
About this launch
Pie Menu by
Pie Menu
Marius Hauken
Productivity
User Experience
Apple
Marius Hauken
. Featured on January 3rd, 2025.
Pie Menu
is not rated yet. This is Pie Menu's first launch.