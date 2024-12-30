Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Pie Menu
Pie Menu
One shortcut to control all your Mac apps with a radial menu
Pie Menu introduces a revolutionary way to save time across all your Mac apps. Just use one shortcut to open a customizable radial menu around your cursor, tailored for each app you use.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityUser ExperienceApple

Meet the team

Pie Menu gallery image
Pie Menu gallery image
Pie Menu gallery image
Pie Menu gallery image
Pie Menu gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Pie Menu
One shortcut to control all your Mac apps with a radial menu
100
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Pie Menu by
Pie Menu
was hunted by
Marius Hauken
in Productivity, User Experience, Apple. Made by
Marius Hauken
. Featured on January 3rd, 2025.
Pie Menu
is not rated yet. This is Pie Menu's first launch.