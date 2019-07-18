Log InSign up
Piculet Effects

Creative depth effects for iOS portrait mode photos

#3 Product of the DayToday
Piculet Effects empowers you to apply advanced visual effects to Portrait Mode photos by using the depth maps captured by modern iPhones.
It brings computational photography and visual effects editing together to achieve results not seen on mobile before.
