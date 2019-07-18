Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Piculet Effects
Piculet Effects
Creative depth effects for iOS portrait mode photos
Photography
Apple
#3 Product of the Day
Today
Piculet Effects empowers you to apply advanced visual effects to Portrait Mode photos by using the depth maps captured by modern iPhones.
It brings computational photography and visual effects editing together to achieve results not seen on mobile before.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
23 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send