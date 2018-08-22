Picular is a rocket fast primary color generator using Google's image search. If you ever needed the perfect yellow hex code from a banana, this is the tool for you!
Reviews
+1 review
- Pros:
usefulCons:
none
Very useful.Amos Gyamfi has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Gustav@gustavaegren · Designer@humblebee
Nice stuff, I like the simplicity but would love to get an ever lasting scroll :) would be cool if I could pin colors to a board!
Upvote Share·
Pontus Viktor BörjessonMaker@pontusborjesson · Designer @ Future Memories
@gustavaegren Thank you for the feedback! This project is always under development so features like the "pin to board" could definitely be added later on. 🤘🏻
Upvote Share·