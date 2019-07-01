Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
It's interesting and useful i think,especially when you are in Australia
it can be better if add more insect in their database.
This is for you if you wonder the name of the little guys in your yard or house.Jiang Can has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Maker
Ivy Da
Hello Product Hunters, We are very pleased to introduce you Picture Insect, an amazing and popular app since it appeared. It is an AI insect identification leader which appeared before Google Lens, the AlphaGo in the field of insect identification, the insect expert lives in the iPhone. By the way, we sincerely hope that Picture Insect can get your attention. 1. We believe it is the best insect identification app. By using advanced AI and deep learning technology, Picture Insect can capture the insect features and recognize what that insect is instant. Picture Insect can identify more than 1000 insects and the accuracy rate is up to 95.28%, within seconds. Not only identification, but we also added other features like Identifying Community to provide more choices for our users. 2. It's helpful and useful. The main functions [1] Identify insects instantly within one second. [2] Share the beautiful insects with the world. [3] Insect experts help you identify insects [4] The most professional and interesting insect community 3. Our team believes that the best recommendations come from the feelings of users. We believe that a good user experience meets and exceeds the user’s expectations. We also believe that Product Hunt and Picture Insect have a common goal: make more users feel better. And Picture Insect, which has entertaining and educational function has appeared in different kinds of users. A Story Behind Picture Insect Summer 2019, Matt, CTO in our company, brought his son to the park. His son pointed a butterfly and asked him, What’s this insect, daddy? He didn’t know. As a programmer father, he decided to develop an app which can help people identify insects. Picture Insect was born and its features of kid-friendly, educational, accurate are welcomed by the majority of users.
Upvote (1)Share